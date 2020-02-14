Blood Donation Camp held at Ampati

TURA: True to the spirit of Valentine’s Day, around 50 voluntary donors donated their blood during the day-long Blood Donation Camp organized at Ampati Civil Hospital on Friday with the theme “Give Love, Give Blood”.

The camp was organized by NHM Employees’ Association of Meghalaya (NEAM) and Meghalaya Medical Services Association (MMSA), Ampati Unit, in collaboration with Ampati Civil Hospital and assisted by the a team from Blood Bank, Tura Civil Hospital.

Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Ampati S.C. Laloo was the chief guest at the inaugural programme of the Blood Donation Camp which was attended by medical officers, nursing staff, district officials, donors and members of NEAM and MMSA. Commanding Officer, 28 Bn, BSF, Praharinagar, H.S.Yadav also participated in the programme along with 20 donors from his company.

In his brief address, Laloo said that health aspect of the citizens is of utmost importance for all round development of a society and by coming forward to donate blood we show our love and compassion to our fellow human beings in action.

DM&HO, Ampati, Dr. K.A. Sangma emphasized on the need for educating the people, particularly the rural folks to donate blood voluntarily. She said that most of the rural folks are afraid and hesitant to donate blood due to ignorance about importance and health benefits of donating blood.

Dr. T.G. Momin from Blood Bank, TCH, gave a brief awareness talk about blood donation and the types of blood donors including family donors, professional donors and voluntary donors. As professional donors charge a lot of money there is a need for more voluntary donors, she said. Highlighting the health benefits of donating blood, she said “blood cannot be manufactured, rather it is a gift of love.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Finlay C.K. Marak, Medical Officer, Betasing PHC & President, MMSA, SWGH, said it was a befitting day to have the blood donation camp not only because of Valentine’s Day but it is also the occasion of Pulwama Shahid Divas and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the BSF jawans for coming forward in large numbers to donate blood. He also exhorted his fellow members of the medical fraternity to go out beyond the four walls because “only then we are able to see many challenges outside the four walls” One of these challenges he said was a high incidence of anaemia among pregnant women who require blood transfusion during delivery, he said.

Medical Superintendent, Ampati Civil Hospital, Dr. J. S. Momin in her welcome address informed that the Blood Storage Unit of the hospital was almost ready and would be made functional soon.

CO, 28 Bn, BSF, H.S. Yadav, DPM & EM, CEC-NEAM, Shirley S.D.Sangma and EM, DEC-NEAM, Dr. B.A. Sangma were among others who also spoke on the occasion.