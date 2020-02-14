Bumrah needs to take extra risks: Zaheer

New Delhi: Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan feels Jasprit Bumrah needs to be more aggressive and take extra risks to make his presence felt in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after going wicket-less in the recent ODI series.

Bumrah, who was sidelined for four months last year because of a stress fracture, played all the three ODIs against the Black Caps, but returned wicket-less giving away 167 runs in the 30 overs he bowled. Zaheer said opposition batsmen have now become more careful while playing Bumrah and the pace spearhead needs to put extra effort to return to form. “When you build a reputation like how Jasprit Bumrah has built now over the years, you will have to fight this,” Zaheer was quoted as saying by ‘cricbuzz.com’. “…the teams are saying ‘ok even if we get 35 runs, we are happy with that as long as we are not giving him wickets because then we can attack the other bowlers’.

Bumrah’s flop-show hampered India as after routing New Zealand 5-0 in the T20 series, they were whitewashed 0-3 by the hosts in the ODI series in the New Zealand. Zaheer also added that the batsmen have become careful while facing Bumrah. (PTI)