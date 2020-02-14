Cong blamed for exclusion of college from community list

Mawkyrwat college receives Rs 4 crore for infrastructure

MAWKYRWAT: HSPDP MLA from Mawkyrwat Renikton L Tongkhar has blamed the previous government for not including South West Khasi Hills’ only college, Sngap Syiem College, in the list of community colleges.

The state government recently decided to sanction additional posts only in nine state colleges.

“The list was not prepared by the MDA government. It was prepared by the Congress government through its Cabinet decision in December, 2017 and the notification was issued in January, 2018 wherein Sngap Syiem College was not included,” Tongkhar told media persons after meeting the governing body of the college recently.

Residents of the district were unhappy with the government leaving out Sngap Syiem College from the list.

“Many people from the district have expressed anger over the decision of the MDA government to sanction additional posts in only nine colleges in the state leaving out Sngap Syiem College,” Tongkhar said.

The MLA also informed that the governing body of the college has protested against the decision of the then Congress-led government for not including the college in the list but in vain.

“The MDA government only sanctioned the posts in the community colleges selected by the previous government. There may be question on the Nongtalang College because it did not appear in the list earlier but was listed after Rongjeng College which still needs infrastructure than additional posts was removed from the list,” Tongkhar said while adding that Rongjeng College now was listed in the Model Degree College and will receive benefits in terms of infrastructure.

He also informed that Sngap Syiem College has received Rs 4 crore under (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) RUSA-II for infrastructure. Earlier, the college had received Rs 2 crore under RUSA-I.

“Even though we have received Rs 4 crore for infrastructure, the governing body has decided to approach the state government for inclusion of Sngap Syiem College in the list of community colleges for the additional posts,” the MLA said.

Tongkhar also informed that the district is likely to get another college. Rilang Education Society (RES) in collaboration with Sngap Syiem College will lay the foundation stone for another college at Mawsaw village which is about 24 kms away from Mawkyrwat in March, he said. “I have sanctioned Rs 10 lakh from the MLA scheme for the construction of the new college building. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has also agreed to sanction Rs 20 lakh from the Chief Minister Scheme for the college,” Tongkhar said as he lauded the Kur Iawphniaw (Iawphniaw Clan) for donating eight acres of land for the project.

While expressing hope that by 2021 the college will be inaugurated and academic session can be started, Tongkhar said that the name of the college will be finalised by the RES soon and it might be named as Rilang College or Shiliang Um Rilang College.