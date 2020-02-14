Mamata not invited for Metro inauguration

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal on Thursday decided to boycott the inauguration of the East-West Metro corridor, after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s name was found missing from the invitation card for the programme, party sources said.

The first phase of the East-West Metro corridor, connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in the city, is scheduled to be inaugurated later in the day by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, state fire services minister Sujit Bose and Bidhanagar Municipal Corporation Chairperson Krishna Chakraborty, who have been invited to the inauguration, have decided to give the event a miss, in protest against “the insult meted out to Banerjee”. (PTI)