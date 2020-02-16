Peddlers arrested with 3.73 gram heroin

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: East Jaintia Hills police on Saturday arrested two persons and recovered 3.73 grams of heroin from their possession.

Police said that on receipt of credible source inputs regarding some suspected drug peddlers coming from Dikhorkhal, Assam with drugs consignment in their possession via NH-6 passing through the district jurisdiction and proceeding towards Jowai, ANTF team and police officers proceeded towards Lumshnong. With the help of officers and staff of Lumshnong PS, they intercepted one tourist Tata Sumo ML04 A 5229)

In the vehicle, the suspected persons Rimiki Thma (33) and Rapshngain Phawa were thoroughly searched and from their possession 3.73 grams of heroin were recovered.

The contraband was seized as per provision of NDPS Act and both the accused persons were arrested for further investigation.

A case is being registered.