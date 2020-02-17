6 labourers injured in brick kiln fire

TURA: Six labourers working at a brick kiln in Purakhasia area under Gambegre block of West Garo Hills sustained burn injuries when a fire was lit for the bricks while they were inside the site on Saturday night.

The workers at the kiln, which was located at Dimagre village, had stacked up hundreds of bricks and began the process of lighting a fire through tunnels for the curing process unaware that six of their colleagues were still below.

The six injured labourers, John Ch Sangma (18), Sengrak R Marak (23), Kreniyer R Sangma (21), Jaknan K Marak (21), Albin N Marak (17) and Rikrak N Marak (20), all hailing from Genapara village of Purakhasia were brought to Tura for medical treatment and admitted at Tura Civil Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital, respectively.

Two of the injured, Rikrak N Marak and Jaknan K Marak sustained the most burns and are undergoing treatment.

Following the incident and carelessness of those operating the brick kiln, police have registered a case in Dalu police station and district authorities have given out an alert to all those operating such kilns in the light of the fire incident.