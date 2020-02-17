Teachers to meet Rymbui on pending demands

SHILLONG: Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA), and Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers and Employees Association (GHDSTEA) will meet the Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui soon to apprise him of the teachers’ issues.

President of KJDSTA, Babu Kular Khongjirem, in a statement issued here said that the associations will meet the minister in March to discuss on the delay of the government to release the arrear of the revised pay scale, gratuity for retired teachers and others.