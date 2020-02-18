BJP leadership studying to ILP demand in Meghalaya: Mawrie

SHILLONG: The Centre is conducting an in-depth study on the provisions, areas and practice of the people of the state with regards to the long pending demand for implementation for the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

The State BJP president, Ernest Mawrie on Tuesday told reporters that central party leadership has taken their views on the matter and they respect the demand of the public.

Mawrie said that the centre was conducting a study and survey similar to such surveys and studies done before the Assam Accord and Citizenship Amendment Act in regard to the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit in the state.

He also sad engagement of the central party leaders in Delhi elections and organisational elections, had delayed the process regarding the ILP demand and now anything might come up anytime.

“We welcome ILP and two of our MLAs have supported the resolution and we too support the demand for ILP in Meghalaya,” Mawrie said

Meanwhile, BJP’s Garo Hills Spokesperson, Bernard Marak, said that there have to be a constitutional sanction to implement ILP in Meghalaya as Khasi, Jaintia and Garo hills are Schedule areas and bringing about ILP will introduce as different kind of system which is being studied so that there are feasible solution for the people in general.