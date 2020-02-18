CoMSO chief’s kin among 2 held for arson

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Police have arrested two persons, including the first cousin of CoMSO chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin, for their involvement in the torching of two vehicles in the city recently.

Two vehicles, including one belonging to the government, were set ablaze by miscreants in separate incidents on February 12, the day when CoMSO launched its direct action of implementing ILP in the state.

East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said that based on eyewitness reports and CCTV footage from both the locations, the involvement of miscreants on a bike (ML 05K 9946) was confirmed.

During the investigation, the two miscreants were identified as Banshanlang Marboh (26) and Henry Kharjahrin and both have been arrested, the SP said adding they are members of HYC Nongthymmai circle and have confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Lyngwa did not rule out more arrests.

“HYC is one of the major constituents of CoMSO and the involvement of its members in this appalling act of violence runs counter to its objective of holding peaceful agitation for implementation of ILP”, she said.

The district police chief said that these acts have created a feeling of panic among the people and leaders have been told to restrain their members from any such unlawful activity as stern action will be initiated against those involved.

Meanwhile, CoMSO secretary, Roykupar Synrem, has refuted the allegations of the police saying that they have made it clear from the beginning that they would hold their agitations in a democratic manner and are not encouraging anybody to take law into their hands or create problems in society.

“We refute the allegations of the police. They may be our members, but there was no such direction from any of the leaders that they should create any trouble,” he said even as he added that they are innocent until proven guilty and the HYC leaders are in touch with the relatives for securing bail for the arrested persons.

Stating that the arson incident has nothing to do with the HYC, he also asked the organisation and CoMSO members to be patient and wait for the time being as a state government delegation is slated to leave for Delhi to hold consultations on ILP with the Centre.

“I know our members are angry due to the delay in getting ILP, but we appeal to them to be patient and not take law into their hands,” Synrem added.