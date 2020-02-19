Shubhika Jain, Founder and Ceo of Ras Luxury Oils says there’s an oil for every ailment. She speaks of the benefits of Nutmeg & Rosehip Essential Oil.

Nutmeg Oil

Also called Myristica Fragrans (Nutmeg) Oil, it has a warm spicy aroma with sweet woody notes which helps ease digestive problems as well as muscular aches and arthritic pains.

Benefits:

Powerful and inflammation properties ease swelling joint pains.

Helps treating depression and anxiety.

Can be both stimulant and sedative. Relives menstrual cramps.

Directions:

Use as a diffuser oil by adding a few drops with water to an essential oil burner. For application on skin and hair, dilute with Argan, Almond or any other carrier oil. Add 1 or 2 drops of the essential oil to a teaspoon of your chosen carrier oil and blend well.

Make your own

pain relief blend:

20 drops of Nutmeg essential oil

10 drops of Rosemary essential Oil

10 Drops of Peppermint essential oil

100ml of any Carrier oil such as almond, Sesame, Coconut, Jojoba

Rosehip Pure Plant oil

Rosa Canina (Rose-hip) Fruit Oil is rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A and antioxidants that detox and nourish the skin, improving skin tone. Full of essential fatty acids, it also helps reduce dark spots, scars and blemishes.

Benefits:

Vitamin – C in Rose-hip help reduce hyper pigmentation.

Being anti-bacterial reduces formation of black heels and fights acne.

Protects and repairs UV damage as well as brightens the complexion. Anti-aging and hydrating.

Usage:

Take a few drops on your palm and rub to warm. Apply to your face and neck in a circular motion after cleansing and drying the skin.

Used as a moisturizer to hydrate and soften the skin, and it is ideal to give the skin a natural boost.

Used to reduce stretch marks from skin. It also makes hair softer, silkier and shinier. Conditions the hair, helps treat split ends and tame frizzy hair.

Massage your body thoroughly with a generous amount of oil in large, circular motions until absorbed.

Massage a few drops on your scalp with the tip of your fingers to absorb and smooth it down along the length of your hair all the way to the ends. Used as a carrier oil for aromatic essential oils that are too potent to use directly on the skin.

Excellent for diluting a combination of therapeutic essential oils to make your own face and body massage oil. Add 15-20 drops of essential oil of your choice to 100 ml of Rosehip Oil.

It acts as a valuable addition to beauty products such as face creams and lotions which are made with parabens, Paraffin wax, and other such artificial additions.

Provides the essential oil content necessary for a nourishing skin product. Add a few drops to your store-bought moisturizer or face cream and use daily. (IANS)