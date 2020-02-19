Jamia video war gets murkier

New Delhi: In a series of videos that have emerged over the weekend attempting to give a fresh narative to the Jamia violence, a new set released on Tuesday showed alleged rioters hurling stones from inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus here, adding yet another dimension to the attritional war between students and police.

The video war is over what happened at the university on December 15, 2019, while students were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)– with both sides pointing fingers at the other for provocating the violence that spilled all over the country.

The source of the videos and their authenticity could not be established by IANS.

The videos — and there are several of them — bear the date December 15, 2019. That is the day when there was a confrontation between the police and students and the police allegedly caned students inside the university library.

The new set of videos that emerged on Tuesday showed alleged rioters hurling stones from inside the university campus. The time shown on the videos indicate they were recordings of happenings that evening.

In one of the videos, people can be seen hurling stones from the central library gate, which has been in the news ever since the video war broke out.

Other videos that entered the public domain on Tuesday showed a large crowd entering what appears to be the hallway of the university’s central library.

Many of them were seeing running inside the library. Some were seen carrying chairs as well.

Neither the university administration nor the police have commented on the authenticity of the latest videos that have entered the public domain. (IANS)