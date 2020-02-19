NPP undecided on Rajya Sabha candidate

Prestone keen to contest lone seat

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party (NPP), which heads the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), may not have started consultations on the party’s candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat, but Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong appears more than willing to pack his bags and move to New Delhi.

The term of the Rajya Sabha MP from the state, Wansuk Syiem of the Congress, expires on April 12.

NPP National president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma recently said that he is yet to start consultations to select the candidate.

“We are going to discuss within the party and also with the coalition partners. We will be able to decide on the candidate who is acceptable to all”, Sangma said.

Sangma ruled out reports that former chief minister DD Lapang and NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi, have refused the offer to contest, saying there is nothing as such since consultations are yet to start.

However, Tynsong is apparently interested in contesting the Rajya Sabha election.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he initially teased them when asked about the probable candidate from NPP, but finally said, “We have so many probable candidates and one of them is Mr Prestone Tynsong. He is also there, he is also interested but it all depends on the party high command. If they consider my wish, I would like to go to Delhi”.

Asked whether he was serious, he said, “Is it serious? If I am not serious, should I offer myself? It will be good if you are in Delhi.”