Rescued girl still in Delhi; no further arrests

Prostitution racket

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya girl who escaped from the prostitution net is still in Delhi with remaining court procedures to be done, informed Delhi Police North East Representative (DPNER) Daniel Stone Lyngdoh Nonglait.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Shillong Times, a police official said that the investigation is still going on and further arrests have not been made yet.

Altogether, there were three accused and two were rescued. Three of the accused include two girls in which one is the husband of the woman who was running the brothel.

One was the cousin who had enticed her own sister to do the job of a cook in Delhi and with a promise that she will be paid Rs 20, 000. Police had arrested the three accused.

“After the victim reached the place, she understood that something else is going on and she escaped”, the police official said.

Asked about the vulnerability of women and girls from Meghalaya, the police official said girls should be made aware of the dangers and to be very wise and ensure that they are not tempted.

“The girls should never listen to a person’s offer for employment verbally. Our girls are facing unemployment issue and not only girls but youths are faced with the problem of unemployment after completing their studies. They look for different kinds of jobs and this is where some people start taking advantage”, the official said adding that young people do not usually verify about the genuineness of the employment opportunity.

It is not the first time that girls and women are duped only to walk into a prostitution trap.

Social activist, Agnes Kharshiing said some of the girls do not understand that they are being exploited and said most of the girls are under-matric and from a poor background.

“The girls get exploited slowly. After they are lured into the business, they feel bad to come back home and in the process become recruiters”, she said.

Kharshiing said that families, religious leaders and society as a whole should take part in guiding the path of the youth.