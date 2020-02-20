Teachers’ body want online salary payment

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) said that the state government should implement the online system of salary disbursement for teachers as well. In a statement issued here, the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) president Kular Khongjirem said that the new system will ensure that teachers get their salary on a regular basis.

He said, “The proposal of the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to disburse salaries using online system for government employees is very much appropriate as it will solve the problem of delayed salaries”.

