Gold reserves in UP district



SONBHADRA (UP): An estimated 3,000 tonnes of gold reserves have been found in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, the Department of Geology and Mining confirmed on Friday.

According to current prices, the value of this amount of gold could be around Rs 12 lakh crore. Sonbhadra is counted among the most backward districts of the country.

The area of the hill where the gold was found is said to be 108 hectares. An order for its auction has also been issued through e-tendering.

A seven-member team was constituted for geo-tagging of mineral sites. (IANS)