Locals detained by Assam Police released

SHILLONG: The state police informed that two youths of Mawlan-A village, who were detained by the police personnel of Boko, Assam, were released on Saturday.

As per inquiry carried out by the West Khasi Hills police, it was learnt that the two youths identified as Debarius Mawlein and Arlingstar Marwein were detained on charges that they were violating provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

It was further informed that the duo went to Boko market in their private vehicles on Friday, in inebriated state prompting the authorities to detain them.

Moreover, the police have said that the detention of the youths has no relation with the inter-state border dispute which occurred at Umwali, West Khasi Hills.

On February 19, the villagers of Umwali had complained that Assam Police had trespassed into the villages, and wanted to construct a border outpost on private land of a tribal villager. The villagers had registered protest against the alleged attempt to set up the new police outpost.