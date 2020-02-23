Scheme to develop religious places to be launched on Monday

GUWAHATI: A comprehensive scheme to develop tourist spots and religious places of all faiths in Assam will be formally launched here on Monday.

The state government has allocated a sum of Rs 710crore for the ‘Asom Darshan’scheme under which as many as 915 religious institutions across Assam would be developed.

State finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing reporters here on Saturday said that the religious institutions under the scheme would include 74 devalayas, 459 temples, 186 satras, 123 naamghars, 47 mosques and mazars, and 26 churches.

“A sum of Rs 10lakh would be provided as first instalment to each of the 915 religious institutions to improve key infrastructure wile Rs 2lakh will be provided as additional annuity to each of the 74 devalayas every year,” Sarma said.

Ten representatives of each of the religious institutions will attend the inaugural ceremony of ‘Asom Darshan’ at Veterinary College ground in Khanapara on Monday.

“So, it will be a huge congregation of representatives of all religious faiths besides several thousands who will attend the fund distribution ceremony,” he said.

A sum of Rs 614.45 crore has also been allocated under the scheme to build a strong road network leading to the places of religious interest.

The tourism department has also identified 316 tourist destinations in the state for development and these would later be included in the ‘Asom Darshan’ scheme.

It may be noted that the ‘Asom Darshan’ scheme was included in the State Budget 2019-2020 to develop religious tourism in the state.