Rihanna gets standing ovation for inspiring speech

Singer Rihanna accepted the President’s Award at NAACP Image Awards ceremony in Pasadena, California on Saturday night and moved the audience with an inspiring speech. She received a standing ovation from the audience for her powerful words.

She was the recipient of one of the biggest honours at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards for her extraordinary philanthropic efforts across the globe as she has raised millions of dollars for disaster relief, education abroad and awareness for issues affecting communities all over the world.

She turned fashion mogul, who started a non-profit organisation in 2012 – in her grandmother’s memory, received a standing ovation for her speech, in which she spoke about unity. (ANI)