Kishan Mela held at Karukol in South Garo Hills

Chief Guest on the occasion Rakkam A Sangma, MLA Rongara Siju Constituency and Chairman State Health Advisory Board, while informing the gathering about linking themselves with the developmental departments to harness the benefits of various programs and schemes also asked the farmers to get the lasting benefits from all available schemes that are being implemented for their upliftment.

He said there are certain schemes like PM- Kishan which was launched recently to provide financial benefits to all the farmers families and also the benefits of availing loan not only for agriculture purposes but also for Fishery and Animal Husbandry.

He also emphasized on the needs of farming community about the market price and accentuated the needs of departmental interventions in providing platform for better farming facilities and marketing forum.

Sangma also mentioned on the advantage of massive Jackfruit Mission and sought the un utilized land of the farmers to be converted to useful purposes by planting more and more Jackfruit trees.

Around three farmers were felicitated with Best Farmers Award with cash and Certificates for their contribution towards innovative farming during the occasion.

The day long programme also includes different sessions on technical know how on different farming methods.

During the Mela local vegetables, handicrafts and many other locally produced tea, Honey and various other products are available in the Mela.

TURA: The District Horticulture Department in collaboration with the District Agriculture department, MBDA & ATMA South Garo Hills District organized a day long Exhibition cum sale Kishan Mela at Karukol in South Garo Hills on Friday.