Group clash leaves one dead, four injured in Ichamati

Curfew imposed in Shillong, Sohra; mobile internet suspended for 48 hours

SHILLONG: One person was killed and four others were injured in a clash between the Khasi Students Union activists and a group of non-indigenous people at Ichamati under Shella, East Khasi Hills on Friday.

The sudden violence has prompted the government to impose curfew in the whole Sohra civil sub-division from Friday 10 pm to Saturday 1 pm and in Shillong from Friday 10 pm to Saturday 8 am.

The Home department has also suspended internet and messaging services in the six districts of Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi.

East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa, in a statement, said there was a KSU meeting at Ichamati on Friday around 3 pm following which clashes broke out between KSU members and local non-indigenous persons of the area.

She said thereafter, the KSU members burnt a haystack at the edge of the market in Ichamati and attempted to burn a house. The non-indigenous people retaliated and pelted stones at a bus carrying KSU members.

The police official added that a local taxi, which had gone to ferry the KSU members from Ichamati market, was damaged during the clashes.

Besides, a vehicle of the Extra Assistant Commissioner, J Umdor, was also damaged.

The SP said four members of KSU were injured in the incident. While two were sent to Ichamati CHC and released, two were referred to Sohra CHC.

According to police, the person driving the local taxi, Lurshai Hynniewta, 35, a resident of Khliehshnong Sohra, succumbed to his injuries.

As per intelligence inputs, the incident happened in the wake of KSU conducting an awareness programme against CAA and the demand to implement ILP in the state.

CM reviews situation

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who immediately reviewed the situation with Home Minister, DGP, SP and DC, informed that the government is trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident, but initial reports suggested that when the meeting was taking place everything was peaceful and even the senior leaders of different organisations had left the place.

Later, some arguments took place and the situation went out of hand and a large crowd gathered there; there were reports of stone pelting in the area as well in which a few people were badly injured and one of them succumbed to injuries.

According to Sangma, the government has already called in the BSF and other paramilitary forces and the situation is being closely monitored. “We are taking action and people responsible for the act will be picked up,” he said.

Informing that the government will inquire into the matter, the chief minister said as a precautionary measure, curfew is being clamped in Sohra, Ichamati and even in the capital city of Shillong while mobile internet has been suspended.

Urging different organisations to maintain peace, he added that the government is taking action and will ensure that people involved are brought to justice.

Magisterial probe ordered

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that the government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter and will take all measures to arrest the people involved in the incident.

An order issued by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M War informed that as precautionary measure, curfew is being promulgated in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas from 10 pm on Friday to 8 am on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner said there is apprehension of serious deterioration of law and order in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas.

She also said there is likelihood of serious breach of peace and tranquility which may lead to loss of life and property.

The areas to be under curfew include whole of Municipal area, whole of cantonment area, all areas under Mawlai block including census town, all areas under Mawpat block including census town, areas under Mylliem block from Umshyrpi bridge to 7th Mile and areas like Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong, and Siejiong.

Curfew has also been imposed in the entire Sohra civil sub division which covers Shella, Ichamati and adjoining areas.

Another order by the Secretary, Home (Police) CVD Diengdoh promulgated restrictions on internet and messaging services for the next 48 hours.

During the period, SMS of all mobile services will be limited to 5 SMSs per day and mobile/ internet data of all mobile service providers will be restricted.

The reason cited by the official is that reports have been received from police headquarters that law and order situation, including vandalism and arson, has arisen in East Khasi Hills, which have a potential to disturb public peace and tranquility and pose threat to public safety.