Indefinite curfew clamped in Shillong

SHILLONG: Curfew has been clamped in Shillong city, the capital of Meghalaya with effect from 12 noon on Saturday until further order by the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills district, M, War Nongbri apprehending serious deterioration of law and order as well as breach of peace and tranquility in the wake of group clash that that had occurred at Shella on Friday, according to a government notification issued on Saturday.