Mukul slams state govt, CAA over violence

SHILLONG: The Leader of Opposition in Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma has slammed the State Government over the violent incidents in the state and asked the Conrad Sangma- led Government to wake up and deal with the situation appropriately.

Mukul Sangma in a statement said that he was deeply pained to see the ugly turn of events resulting in nasty communal violence and loss of precious life of one of the potential young men and injury to many in state as a fallout of the unacceptable, divisive CAA.

Condemning the incident and perpetrators of the crime, Sangma said that the nation is in turmoil because of the mistrust and hatred generated by the intent and the foreseeable fallout of the CAA.

“It is only a strong indication of the justification of the demand for repeal of this divisive act- the CAA,” he said while expressing concern over the situation unfolding following Friday’s ugly incident and urge upon every citizen to help restoration of peace in the state.

“The state government’s failure to prevent the ugly turn of events is highly condemnable and it must wake up and deal with the situation appropriately,” Sangma said.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress has also condemned the ugly and unprecedented incident at Ichamati, Shella

MPYC president, Richard Marak said that the Youth Congress appealed everyone to maintain peace, harmony and safety of all the people.

He also said that this incident proved beyond doubt how Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 C(A)A is capable of dividing the nation on communal lines.

“The Government in the centre need to understand India and its people and stop imposing viciously their political will upon us. We have been warning that the implications of C(A)A are wide ranging and opens up an unprecedented dangerous future and ramifications thereof. The dire implications of C(A)A is not just for a particular(one) community, this is vastly inter-sectional,” he said.





