Over 51,000 to appear in SSLC exam from March 4

SHILLONG: A total of 51,334 students will appear in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2020 to be conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) while and 30,697 candidates will sit for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination this year.

Practical examinations for the HSSLC streams started on February 19 and concluded on February 27 while the theory examinations will begin from March 2 and end on March 25.

The SSLC examination will start on March 4 and end on March 16.

As many as 24867 students (14188 females and 10679 males) are appearing the HSSLC examination in the Arts stream. 2203 candidates (886 females and 1317 males) will appear in the Commerce stream while 3615 students

(1966 females and 1649 males) will appear in the Science stream.

The total number of candidates appearing in the SSLC examination is 51,334 consisting of 28,412 female and 22,922 male students.

Informing this here on Friday, Joint Director, MBoSE, M. Marbaniang said examinations will be conducted in 143 SSLC centres and 103 HSSLC centres across the state.

“We hope that examinations will be conducted smoothly across all centres as there is enough support from the district administration and the police department to ensure proper security. Supervising officers from the Education Department will be stationed in different areas and will inspect the examination centres every day”, he said.

He added that the supervising officers will prepare a confidential report and submit it to the board and if any discrepancy is found, action will be taken against the in-charge of the examination centre.

Marbaniang sounded confident that unlike the past there will be no chance of leakage of question papers and have been kept well secured in the hands of the custodians.

He further stated that MBoSE is making provisions to ensure that the examination centres are disabled friendly.

The MBoSE official also sounded a warning to all affiliated/regularised schools in the state to ensure a minimum pass percentage of 50 and added that schools that do not secure pass percentage of 50 for three consecutive years would be de-affiliated.

Interestingly, the number of candidates appearing for the SSLC and HSSLC examinations this year is less as compared to the previous year. In 2019, the number of candidates who had appeared for the HSSLC examination was 31,101 while 51,356 candidates had appeared in the SSLC examination.