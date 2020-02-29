Sunrise CC beat Occult in Shillong League 1st Div

SHILLONG: In the Shillong League 1st Division cricket match on Friday, Sunrise CC defeated Occult CC by 4 wickets with an unstoppable knock of 86 runs off 44 balls from Manish Sangma of Sunrise CC.

Sangma also became the man of the match.

Earlier, Occult CC won the toss and elected to bat scoring 177/9 in 30 overs.

Contributing for his team, batsman Kaushik Das of Occult CC scored 78 runs off 66 balls to take his team to a decent score.

In reply, Sunrise cruised past their opponents scoring 182/4 in 24.3 overs.