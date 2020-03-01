Meghalaya women beat J&K by 1 wicket

Shillong: It was touch and go towards the end, but Meghalaya pulled through to win by one wicket against Jammu & Kashmir in their U-19 Women’s One-Day Trophy match in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

J&K had set Meghalaya a target of 111 to win, which was accomplished for the loss of nine wickets in 43.1 overs.

This win, the U-19 side’s first this season, came just a day after the senior women’s team had beaten Kashmir in Puducherry. Kashmir won the toss and chose to bat but were dismissed for only 110.

Mansi Anand (3/24) and Sistilin Ryntathiang (3/32) returned the best figures for Meghalaya, while Rubi Chetri (2/11), Abizer K Syiem (1/2) and Neelam Roy (1/20) were also among the wickets.

In the chase Meghalaya looked rather comfortable while Ankita Lama was at the crease but her dismissal for 38 then saw Meghalaya lose a few more wickets for only a handful of runs to leave them on 91/8 with 20 still to get.

Seventeen runs between Roy and Jaylynn Marak then took Meghalaya to within striking distance of the target only for Marak to fall for 4.

That left No. 11 Emisakani Warjri to survive the final delivery of the 43rd over, which she did, before Roy (13 not out) struck the winning runs off the first ball of the following over.