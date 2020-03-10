Assam BJP emergent meet for BTC polls on March 11

GUWAHATI: In continuation of its campaign and bid to expand its footprint in the areas under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Assam BJP has convened an emergent party meeting at Goreswar in Baksa district on Wednesday.

The meeting, which will be presided over by state party president, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, will have threadbare discussions with party office-bearers in regard to the ensuing BTC elections.

“The party has asked all the BJP office-bearers of Udalguri, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Bajali and north Kamrup districts to be present at the meeting,” a statement from the state BJP party headquarters here, said.

The BTC election committee of the party has also asked candidates to submit their nominations addressed to the district presidents at the meeting.

Meawnhile the ruling Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the council, and an ally with the ruling party in the state government, has maintained that it would share same ties with the BJP in the BTC election.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary had recently said that there was no break of alliance between BPF, BJP and AGP for the BTC polls and that the alliance would continue.

“We have already announced 18 candidates. But we will share 22 seats with BJP and AGP in this election,” Mohilary was quoted by a section of the media recently.