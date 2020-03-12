Banks don’t accept land document issued by district council

SHILLONG: An advocate from East Jaintia Hills, Kynjaimon Amse has written to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) on the non-acceptance of Land Holding Certificate (LHC) issued by the JHADC by the Banks.

He said that nationalized banks, Cooperatives or Rural Bank do not recognise and accept the LHC issued by the JHADC for banking purposes.

He said that the people intend to mortgage their property for the purpose of securing loan from the bank and produce the LHC in order to proof ownership of their property, the bank refused to accept the LHC and insist that the land or property be registered with the District Registrar/Government.

He said that the people are unable to avail any loan facility with the help of LHC and as such this has to be rectified.