Curfew imposed in East Khasi Hills to combat COVID-19

NONGPOH/SHILLONG: As part of stringent measures to check soared of the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by ensuring home quarantine for residents, the District Magistrate (DM) of East Khasi Hills has imposed curfew under Section 144 CrPC with effect from 9 pm on Tuesday till 6 am of March 28, 2020.

The curfew has been imposed to ensure strict adherence to advisories issued by the Government of Meghalaya through the Health and Family Welfare Department in order to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, state’s Chief Secretary, M S Rao on Tuesday held discussions with senior and experienced doctors of private hospitals of Shillong on strategies to be adopted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Daljit Singh Sethi, who attended the meeting said that they had given several recommendations to the Government to prevent the spread of the deadly virus