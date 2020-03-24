Demand for Corona virus testing labs in Garo Hills

TURA: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) has appealed to Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to set up sufficient testing labs in the state to monitor the possible spread of the Coronavirus disease.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, the forum while reminding that the facility is only available in Shillong urged that the testing lab is also set up in Tura and the same should be made available in all hospitals and health centres across Garo Hills.

Pointing out that many people are not adhering to the advisory issued by the government and the district administration, the forum urged that awareness is given among the public to ensure that all necessary guidelines and advisories are strictly followed by them.



“People are still making random visits to doctors and hospitals. Citizens are still going out on some pretext or the other. Instead of staying at home, students are going out in groups for picnics and those who have returned from other places are not staying in isolation. I these continues, it will be difficult to contain the disease,” the forum said.



The forum pointed out the lack of isolation wards, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for doctors and nurses as well as the unavailability of good running condition ambulances in Tura and urged the government to take necessary measures. Pointing out that not advisories and directives issued to the public on TV, Whatsapps and other social media might not reach all sections of the people, the forum urged the government to introduce Garo language in Doordarshan Kendra Tura and make necessary broadcasts to help the rural population of Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of Global Day of Prayer (GDOP), Tura Rev Frithing D Sangma has urged all citizens of Garo Hills to spend 5 minutes of their time everyday in prayer. “Unless our Almighty God intervene, fighting with this disease with human wisdom is not enough. Please pray individually at home or at workplace. If walking or driving, stop and pray at 9 am for 5 minutes starting from March 25 until the situation subsides,” Sangma said in his appeal to the people.