Protesters removed from Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: People protesting against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh and other places were removed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning amid the coronavirus lockdown in the national capital, officials said. A total of nine protesters including six women were detained at Shaheen Bagh and taken to a nearby police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. The agitators, mostly women, had been on a sit-in at the site for over three months to protest the newly amended Citizenship Act . People were requested to vacate the site as a lockdown has been imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, action was taken when refused to move, Meena said. About 50 protesters including men were at the venue in Shaheen Bagh. “Most of the protesters vacated the site after police made an appeal but a few refused. So, police detained them,” a volunteer at the site requesting anonymity said. (PTI)