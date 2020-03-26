Home delivery on the anvil in Tura

TURA: In the light of widespread overcrowding in towns that was witnessed across the five districts of Garo Hills on Thursday, the administration in the respective districts have decided to alter the supply chain of essential commodities to try and maintain the social distance and adhere to the guidelines of the health department in preventing infection from the novel corona virus.

The administration in Tura is currently halting operation of open markets to stop people from venturing out and undertaking shopping. In its place, a home delivery system is being arranged for distribution of food and medical supplies in each locality.

No opening of markets in the West Garo Hills till further orders as we are replenishing our stock of essential commodities, people in Tura are not following social distancing norms fully in Peak hours which necessitates home deliveries/ locality deliveries. Local youth are coming forward to do home deliveries of various essential Commodities and other food items. Coordination with locality development committees in Tura is being done for locality level demand and deliveries. One team will procure Vegetables from rural areas and deliver in various localities in Tura.

For other areas in Garo Hills necessary arrangements will be done for essential commodities and opening of market areas, stated an order from the deputy commissioner on his official social media site.

Ram Singh also informed that a team led by Todaniel Sangma will supply essential commodities by home delivery in Tura.

“One can contact him on 8787590723. I request more youth to come forward, either join him or set up your own home/locality delivery service and take pass for your pickup/bike for delivery of essential commodities in Tura. No car pass will be allowed,” said Singh although many are sceptical if such a plan can pass without any hitches in a town as big as Tura and having a population of over a lakh of people.

Those in need of medical supplies, the deputy commissioner has put out numbers of three pharmacy operators for people in need to contact, namely, Arun Agarwal – 9856035930,

Bimal Jain – 9436313135 and Dashrat Naya – 7005108299.

Stores to remain open daily in other Garo Hills towns: To prevent any future crowding, the administration in Williamnagar has decided to allow grocery stores and pharmacies to remain open every day during the ongoing lock down so that the public do not go into panic buying and instead limited number of people come out and purchase their daily requirements.

“There had been some issues relating to stock of food items but that has been sorted out and as per government guidelines medicine stores and groceries will be allowed to operate during the lock down. We have already discussed the issue with the market committees and the response has been positive,” said deputy commissioner of East Garo Hills Swapnil Tembe.

A similar relaxation for grocery and medicine stalls would be in place in rural markets of the district too, he informed.

North Garo Hills district has also gone the Williamnagar way by allowing just grocery and medical stores to function unhindered.

“A tighter control on crowds has been taken and awareness given to the public that there is no need for panic buying since stores providing essential items will be allowed to function every day,” a confident deputy commissioner S C Sadhu mentioned.

In Baghmara, district headquarters of South Garo Hills, deputy commissioner Hubert B Marak announced that delivery of vegetables and other essential goods would be undertaken locality wise in the town to avoid people from venturing out into markets.

“According to the need and availability of vegetables we shall provide in each locality. However, medical stores will remain open,” assured DC Hubert B Marak.

In regards to Ampati, South-West Garo Hills district, the administration has put in place a decentralisation programme for distribution of essential items.

“Grocery shops and medical stores will be allowed to open locality wise in consultation and with support from their management committees. Some shops can also open on alternate days as well,” informed deputy commissioner Ram Krishna Chitturi. He, however, clarified that no big markets, such as those at Ampati, Betasing and Mahendraganj will be allowed to function during the lock down to stop panic buying and crowding in public places.