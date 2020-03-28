State yet to release funds for COVID-19

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday informed that the state government is yet to allocate funds to fight against coronavirus.

“There is no specific budget proposed by the government to tackle this pandemic. But we are firm and committed to ensure that the people of the state are not affected by this deadly virus,” Tynsong told reporters.

He also asserted that the state government is fully prepared to tackle the pandemic. “We have sufficient equipment in place for treatment of the patients affected by the virus,” he added.

The state has 39 ventilators ready and another 24 will arrive shortly, Tynsong said while drawing attention to the fact that not a single positive case has been detected in the state as yet.

The deputy chief minister also informed that over 6000 people who had returned to the state from other states and countries have registered with the government and many have been tested, all of which have come out negative.

He also informed that the government is closely monitoring the people who have registered themselves.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said that personal protective equipments, masks, sanitisers and testing kits have reached the state and have already been dispatched to all the districts.

He also said that the state was awaiting additional supply of medical gears but the nation-wide lockdown has delayed delivery of the same.