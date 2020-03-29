Assam cops stop GH food trucks

SHILLONG: Police from Kukurkata outpost under Goalpara in Assam allegedly halted a truck carrying essential commodities which was on its way to Garo Hills.

However, the matter was later sorted out.

According to the sources, two vehicles, with essential supply of stock were bound for Jengjal and Rongram on Thursday from Guwahati but were supposedly stopped by the cops at the outpost.

According to Ram Singh, Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, escort services for food-laden trucks were provided from Friday for trucks travelling to and from Guwahati to bring back essential food stock to the region.

Reports of police harassment of vehicles at the Kukurkata outpost were made known to the DC. The outpost borders the district of NGH.

The outpost has been known to waylay trucks and vehicles from Garo Hills in the hope of extorting money from them.

As per reports, on Thursday, three mini trucks laden with rice and other food stock meant for the markets in Rongram and Jengjal region of West Garo Hills were allegedly not allowed to pass through Kukurkata outpost.

When contacted, officials from West Garo Hills police said that an instance following miscommunication occurred recently but it was sorted out later.

Officials also said that sometimes, Assam does stop vehicles in the absence of documents or papers but usually these instances occur due to miscommunication.

‘Even for supply in Mankachar in Assam, they depend on us sometimes and request us for safe passage and we usually help them,” an official said.