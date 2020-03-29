Assam excise dept acts tough on illicit liquor dens

GUWAHATI: The Assam excise department is acting tough against the sale of illicit and country liquor in view of the ongoing lockdown in the state.

Superintendents and deputy superintendents of excise have been directed to ensure enforcement against the sale of illicit and country (sulai) liquor in accordance with instructions issued by state excise minister, Parimal Suklabaidya.

“All superintendents and deputy superintendents of excise are requested to ensure enforcement against sulai and illicit liquor. If staff are not attending duties please send email or whatsapp so that necessary action can be taken against negligent officials,” an order issued by the excise commissionerate, said.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup metro deputy commissioner also issued an order to curb sale/illgal possession and consumption of liquor in public places.

“Since any sale of liquor may lure some people to come out of their houses, it may also fuel in breaking the lockdown. In this light, all the officers and staff of excise branch are hereby strictly directed to attend office and conduct enforcement drives regularly,” the order said.

In sync with the order, excise raids were conducted at several places such as Lichubagan, Hengerabari, Japorigog, etc. in Guwahati on Saturday.

During the raids approximately 150 litres of fermented wash and distilling apparatus were destroyed while 30 litres of illicitly distilled liquor were seized.

Two accused were also arrested and cases registered under section 53 of the Assam Excise (Amendment) Act 2018.