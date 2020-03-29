Despite curfew, coal transport continues

SHILLONG: Despite curfew and lockdown, there is no end to the illegal transportation of coal.

According to police, on March 26 around 1.30 pm, ten coal laden trucks were detected and seized from ‘Er-Pynngad’ picnic spot at Umbir village in Ri Bhoi for violation of NGT order.

The trucks had all Meghalaya number plates.

On March 24 around 7.30 pm, police detected two trucks (NL-01A-2107 and AS-11DC-3870), while transporting coal in violation of NGT order at Umkiang check gate, East Jaintia Hills.

However, the truckers managed to escape. During enquiry, it transpired that one Nazim Uddin was involved in the illegal transportation of coal.

Earlier, on March 20 around 4.30 am, 5/6 coal laden trucks approached a police check point under Khliehriat police station.

However, when signaled to stop for checking, the trucks accelerated and drove towards Mynkre village, in a rush and negligent manner, endangering the life of the police personnel on duty. After enquiry, police detected three trucks (ML-10B-9796, MLAS-01-FC-0018 & AS-01-CC-0955) along with two drivers, Abdul Barbhuiya and Jakir Hussain at an open space of Jud Cement Plant, and another two trucks (NL-01-AA-8424 & AS-01-LC-6734) at an internal road of Amrit Cement Plant, East Jaintia Hills.