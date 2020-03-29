Pressure groups ask workers to avail govt aid

SHILLONG: Workers Power of Meghalaya and Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) has welcomed the government’s move to provide financial assistance to daily wagers whose livelihood has been affected as the result of the lockdown.

Both the pressure groups had earlier sent a memorandum to the government to appeal for income support for street hawkers, daily wage earners, domestic workers, private school teachers, small enterprises, casual workers, muster roll and others who earn hand to mouth.

TUR and Workers Power of Meghalaya thanked the government for the initiative and asked all daily wage earners involved in various works including domestic workers and street vendors to apply for the scheme.