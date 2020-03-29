Covid-19

Let wind to dump black clouds

nowhere in the sky.

It can’t roar to downpour;

Let us be fire to combat being cruel and sour.

A constant motion of threat to

acknowledge

Threats that design from our

mistakes;

Let wind to brush off black clouds of distaste.

That never to erase tears for fears!

Let the winter sun not to shine!

Thou have made the world,

A dark place of war;

At thy point of sword never sober,

Admit, there are no places for everyone

The world is one!

How can thou think ever to live here?

Summer would knock Covid-19 to sway;

Let’s learn from our mistakes!

Let cleanliness to find and be a way

Mind drift with colours at cool night,

Shadow of death magnetise day and night.

Who knows when at pubs or at clubs?

Summer could bring its hammer!

That hammer would break lock of slammer!

Never boast of thy glamour of death,

Thou can’t make us slave,

Who not know to read life?

Need to work until not to sweat to defuse!

Falling all thy emotion with drops of sweat,

Into the words of poets all shadows;

Of the giant would fade!

Let’s salute heroic shower,

Of the braves of medicine at higher,

Let’s isolate and part us to meet and be united;

Whether here or there, some day very near!

Pranjit Sarma

Light & shade

Every deportation of criticism creates each one of the sun

Bitter glance makes me cry, at the end of the day.

No sound does cover my blur;

When I used to find a glimpse of downhearted

Wishing to hide in unknown delight.

Refine concern not searching internal affection;

There the smell of love loses, in need of departure.

Sometimes can’t define

The separation of obligation and

emotion,

Somehow we forgot to compose

a letter by own hand;

We missed all footprints of childhood moonlight,

Today every heart recurring in the circle of pain

Only animates intense of

anguish word.

Pinki Paul

Flames

Dropping pearls of love

many eyes pass by

burning me inside

with silence

maturing me

with flames of spring.

I’m fine to be in you

not so weak

not so strong

for an outstanding comfort

grown in mossy hearts

by rich merchants of dreams.

I can taste flowery fragrance

I can face blessings and curses

of blooming thoughts

which cause storms outside

washing away crawling serpents.

To ink my love

I burn myself in spring’s flames

I turn myself into a refined sculptor

defining love and hatred

in the true romantic sculptures

carved on rocky footsteps of life.

Bipul Chandra Kalita