FP shops, groceries to open tomorrow

SHILLONG: Fair price shops and groceries will remain open on Tuesday from 9 am to 5 pm.

The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, M War, said the list of selected shops has increased to 894 with 17 mobile units so as to meet the requirements of the local residents.

For villages, the same arrangements have been made between the block development officers, zonal team leaders and the headmen.

Vegetable, fruit and meat vendors and confectionary shops of the respective localities will also remain open.

The deputy commissioner said the headmen in coordination with the police will regulate the operation of shops by keeping social distancing and there should not be any overcrowding.

The deputy commissioner added that adequate stock is available and there is no need to panic and resort to hoarding as it will have an adverse impact.