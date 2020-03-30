SL reports first COVID-19 death

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry said that a 60-year-old man, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has died while being under critical care at a hospital on the outskirts of Colombo.

This marks Sri Lanka’s first death from the COVID-19 outbreak, reported Xinhua news agency.

The Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the man underwent a kidney transplant a few years ago and was admitted to the National Infectious Disease Hospital recently after testing positive for the COVID-19. It further said that presently, 113 patients were confirmed with the virus in Sri Lanka after five patients tested positive on Saturday. (IANS)