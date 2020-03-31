All 52 cases tested at NEIGRIHMS negative: Prestone

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday reiterated that there was no case of coronavirus in the state and added that samples of 52 persons have been tested so far which were sent to NEIGRIHMS and all were negative.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said, “Samples of 52 persons were tested so far which were sent to NEIGRIHMS. As per the information from the Health department, all 52 came out negative”.

To a query, the deputy chief minister said that the testing centre at NEIGRIHMS is the only one in the state.

He said those who arrived from outside the state are not less than 2000 persons as on March 25-26.

A total of 6000 persons have arrived from outside. They were registered at the entry point set up by the government. He said out of the 6000 persons, 3000 were advised to go for self-quarantine which they are currently undergoing.

“They are following the advisory of the Health department”, he asserted.

On the other hand, Tynsong said that the government is trying to reach out upto the district level to create awareness on the importance of lockdown and curfew.

He informed that Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had visited Jaintia hills and reviewed the situation there. Tynsong had visited Nongpoh, Nongstoin and on Tuesday, he will visit Mawkyrwat and on Wednesday will be in Shillong.

“The review meeting went fairly well. At the review meeting, the NGOs, traditional heads and religious organisations extended their support to the lockdown and the curfew which will end on April 14”, he informed.

Tynsong said the response from Jaintia Hills was good and different religious organisations, NGOs, traditional heads and residents were present at the review meeting.

He also urged the people to give moral support to the frontline workers to contain the spread of coronavirus.

No violation

Tynsong said that none of the people have violated the self-quarantine period. “None of them have violated”, he asserted.

However, reports from several quarters pointed out that people are not complying with the self-quarantine protocol and are loitering around in the streets.

When asked, he said if the residents come across anyone who violates the protocol, they should inform the concerned district administration.