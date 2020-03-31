Govt allows MLAs to use Rs 25 lakh each

SHILLONG: The state government has directed all the 60 legislators in the state to utilise Rs 25 lakh each from the MLA scheme of 2020-21 in their constituency to make arrangements to ensure people in their constituency are not inconvenienced due to coronavirus.

The MLA scheme was recently raised to Rs 2.5 crore per year from the earlier Rs 2 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters on Monday that the exercise will ensure that all the 60 MLAs are involved with the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA PT Sawkmie had urged the government to make provisions to utilise the MLA scheme to help the needy.