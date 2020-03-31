Prisoners may be released on parole to decongest jails

SHILLONG: The state government is examining the Supreme Court’s decision on granting parole to convicted prisoners serving sentences of upto seven years to decongest the prisons in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is being examined seriously by the government. The concerned department is working in close consultation with the Law department and action will be taken accordingly”, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Monday.

The issue of decongesting the Shillong District Jail will be taken up on a priority basis, Tynsong said, while admitting that the prison was overcrowded.

It may be mentioned that two isolation cells have been set up at the Shillong jail to deal with coronavirus.

One cell will cater to the new prisoners who will be screened once they arrive, while the other will be for treating symptoms of the inmates. Doctors have been carrying out regular checking of the prisoners.