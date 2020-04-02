Assam COVID-19 positive toll up to 16

GUWAHATI: With three more persons testing positive for COVID-19 infection, the tally in Assam has gone up to 16. These three persons who were confirmed as COVID-19 positive last night after tests had been conducted on their samples, hail from Goalpara in western Assam.

Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed through his twitter handle that these three persons too had gone to attend Toblighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi like the other 13 persons who had been tested COVID-19 positive during Wednesday and Thursday.