COVID-19: AIFF donates Rs 25 lakh

New Delhi: In wake of the crisis caused by Covid 19 pandemic, All India Football Federation has pledged to contribute Rs 25 lakh to the PM CARES Fund.

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel said: “The love, care and support from countrymen has provided us motivation all throughout. Hence, now is the time to pay back our country in whatever manner we can. The decision to donate Rs 25 lakh is unanimous. We need to stand together and help each other hoping to overcome the crisis.”The AIFF has also directed all employees to work from home from March 14 itself, and all footballing activities under AIFF aegis has also been suspended till further notice.Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri had said in a tweet on Tuesday that the members of the team have come together and “put on table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund” to help in the fight against coronavirus. We’ve always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum to help India’s fight with the pandemic,” said Chhetri (IANS)