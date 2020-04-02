Domestic violence cases have increased during lock down: NCW

NEW DELHI: The 21-day lockdown following the novel coronavirus outbreak has resulted in an increase in domestice violence cases, the National Commission of Women said on Thursday.

“There have been different kinds of complaints related to the domestic violence, in which husbands are abusing them (women) and calling them COVID-19,” NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma told the media.

“From March 24 till April 1, the NCW has received 69 domestic violence complaints and it is increasing day by day. I am receiving at least 1 or two emails everyday, even directly on my personal email id. My staff members are also getting complaints of domestic violence on their personal emails and WhatsApp numbers apart from our official email id and phone number,” Sharma told the media here.

The NCW chief said that “I have seen different kind of complaints because of the lockdown. Women are not able to reach to the police and they even don’t want to go to the police because if husband comes back from the police station in a day or two he will again torture the woman, this is a different kind of problem. Earlier, women used to go out and reach to their parents but now that option is also closed.”

A big reason for the rise in the cases of domestic violence can be that earlier women used to find some space to breath either at their parents’ house, at work places or even at public places but due to the lockdown they have to live with their perpetrators during the lockdown periods.

Talking about the complaint she received from victims of domestic violence, Sharma said, “I received a complaint today from Nainital where a woman is not able to travel out. She said that her husband is beating and abusing her but she cannot travel her home back to Delhi. She wants a hostel or any place where she can live during the lockdown. She doesn’t even want to go to the police because she says if the police arrest the husband then also her inlaws will torture her.”

Sharma also mentioned another complaint in which the victim’s husband beat her and called her COVID-19.

“Yesterday I got a call from Mohali where a woman is stuck with her husband. He is abusing her and saying that she is COVID-19 and because of her, he was suffering, she should leave his house. We have to work hard on these issues.”

Sharma said that NCW is in touch with these complainants. “I am personally calling them. My team is doing its best efforts and we are there for them 24×7. She urged the media to report such matters to her if the media finds any such case.

IANS