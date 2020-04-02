Ranikor residents plagued by lack of essentials

TURA: The United A’chik Youth Federation (UANF) from South West Khasi Hills has urged concerned MLAs, MDCs and the District Administration to look into the problems being faced by the people of Ranikor constituency during the lock down.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the federation said that people belonging to remote areas especially the daily wage earners are facing problems due to lack of delivery of essential commodities to the area.

“The survival of the people from these areas is at risk as they are running short of basic necessities in the absence of delivery of essential commodities during the lockdown. The government should release a relief fund immediately and provide basic necessities to the under privileged families,” the federation said.