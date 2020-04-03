Centre tough on lockdown

SHILLONG: The Centre has asked the state governments to strictly implement lockdown measures.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretaries on Thursday, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the Centre based its direction on the order of the Supreme Court.

The court said that the government, public authorities and the citizens should strictly follow the guidelines related to the lockdowns in the interest of public safety.

According to the Centre, any person violating the containment measures will face penal action.