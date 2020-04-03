ONGC Assam Asset operates 24×7 braving COVID-19 pandemic

GUWAHATI: The employees of ONGC, Assam Asset are working in the oil and gas fields 24×7 despite the prevailing COVID-19 environment.

The ONGC authority is taking all possible measures to ensure safety of oil and gas wells and associated pipelines. This will also ensure the safety of the people of Assam living in the vicinity of operational oil and gas fields, according to a communique issued by the public sector oil company.

As a preventive measure and as per the guidelines of Government of India, to safeguard citizens against the spread of COVID-19, ONGC has already stopped the inward movement of its employees to State of Assam with effect from March 23, 2020.

Production of oil and gas falls under essential services and very much necessary to ensure availability of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other allied products, which are everyday requirement of the nation and every citizen.

ONGC, acknowledges the unstinted support of the Districts Administration and people of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts in carrying out its operations smoothly in difficult times. ONGC looks forward for the support of local population in future too.