Public clap outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital to salute local heroes
London: Members of the public clap outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital to salute local heroes during Thursday’s nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in London on Thursday. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (PTI)
