Govt eye on 7,700 people undergoing self-isolation

SHILLONG: With a surge in COVID-19 positive cases across the country, the state government is closely monitoring close to 7,700 people currently under self-quarantine with calls being made on their registered mobile number twice each day.

Commissioner and Secretary, Health Department, Sampath Kumar on Friday said the government has taken measures to ensure preparedness for any eventuality including preparing for surge capacity by undertaking a three pronged pre-emptive strategy.

“The first step was to track the transmission change since the virus transmits from one person to another in close contact. We have been tracking these people who have come from the affected places. We started this exercise on January 24 when some students returned from China and other places. Such students were advised to go for 28-day self-quarantine or self-isolation,” he said.

The government has deputed medical volunteers who are providing online counselling to those in need.

Informing that 66 people have been tested negative in the state, he added that the government has taken many private hospitals on board and they have been provided with necessary training.

He also informed that the state government is in possession of adequate stock of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to be administered to patients needing critical care.